When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Administrators unveiled new debt of about $198.5 million to renovate or rebuild six schools and also upgrade athletic fields at J.P. McCaskey and Wheatland Middle School.

Why: PlanCon, a state program that has reimbursed schools for 25% of building and renovating costs, has ended, said Drew Schenck, acting director for business operations. The district would have received about $49.6 million in refunds if the program still operated.

Why it matters: Board members currently are not considering raising property taxes now, although they did hear a presentation that mentioned that possibility.

Quotable: “Renovating these schools, which have not been improved in decades, is long overdue,” acting Superintendent Matt Przywara said after the meeting. “But without the state support of PlanCon, the burden is all on our local taxpayers, and that’s challenging in an already high-taxing district.”

Specific schools: Burrowes, Carter & MacRae, Hamilton, Price and King elementary schools, and Wheatland Middle School would be redone.

Savings: That dollar amount includes some $17.8 million that the district already has and may use to pay the salaries for its mental health staff, Adam Aurand, district spokesman, said after the meeting. Board members should vote on that matter Dec. 20. If approved, this measure would mean that the $17.8 million could go toward rebuilding and renovating schools.

Options: Shortening the time frame for renovations could save the district another $2.4 million. The work could run from January 2024 through July 2028, but the district could save $2.4 million by speeding up the process from October 2023 to April 2027. Schenck recommended the faster plan at the Dec. 6 meeting, but some board members worried about construction delays and problems that could come from working too quickly. Board members should choose a renovation time frame Dec. 20.

Other business: The district plans to spend $755,253 to create a refrigerator/freezer area adjacent to the loading docks at McCaskey. “This provides us an easier way of getting our food service deliveries,” Przywara said. Also, board members previously approved spending about $300,000 to rebuild an area inside the school but engineers discovered the location could not handle the weight of the new equipment.

What’s next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.