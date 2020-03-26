When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, March 24.

What happened: All eight members again approved meeting remotely via videoconferencing to practice social distancing. The district broadcast the meeting on its website. In addition, members extended the resolution they passed last week that allows the district to pay nonessential support staff who are not working due to the state’s emergency closing of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Background: The Pennsylvania Public School Code requires school districts to pay teachers during pandemics but not support staff. The extension states support staff members will receive their regular rate of pay from March 30 through May 31 unless called back to work. It also stipulates the district can ask support staff to make up days later in the school year.

Graduation: Members also changed the required credits to graduate from high school from the district’s 24.5 credits to the state’s 21 credit requirement, so McCaskey High School students who have already achieved the 21 credits can earn their diplomas amid school cancellation.

Quotable: “We want to make sure our students can leave McCaskey with their diplomas in hand,” board President Edith Gallagher said.

New member: Members voted to approve Lois Strause — a retired School District of Lancaster educator —to replace the vacant seat left by Randolph Carney, who died March 6. Carney had served on the board for eight years.

Quotable: “She has 21 years of experience in the school district, both as a teacher and as an instructional coach. She has extensive connections with teachers that will be useful for our board,” board member David Parry said of Strause, who was a communication arts teacher and instructional coach at Wheatland Middle School.

Votes: The vote was 5-3. Salina Almanzar, Ramon Escudero and Kareena Rios voted in favor of Luis Morales, who was also a nominated for the vacancy. They said they liked that he had a child who attended a district school, was an alumnus, had nonprofit experience and was not from the northwest region of the city.

What’s next: Strause will serve until December 2021, finishing Carney’s elected term. To continue, Strause would have to run in the November 2021 school board election.

Meeting: The next committee meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 7, in Room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Lancaster. It is also livestreamed on the district website.