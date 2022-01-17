When: Jan. 11 School District of Lancaster board meeting.

What happened: Board members must decide the next step for dual-language immersion instruction by Feb. 15. Administrators, charged with researching different methods of language instruction, presented three scenarios at the meeting but recommended that the district continue to freeze the program because of a lack of available teachers.

Background: The board voted in June to pause dual language and study options after a consultant’s report said the current plan didn’t work. The district then surveyed all elementary school parents about dual language and received responses from 8% of them.

Quotable: “A low response rate does tell us this is not a high priority,” said Shannon Smith, who coordinates the district’s English language development. Smith also said the district doesn’t have enough Spanish teachers to staff a dual language program. “We have a Spanish certification shortage right now.”

Options: Choices include dual language immersion for kindergarten and first grade students, Spanish as an elementary elective, a Spanish club that would meet before or after school, and a full-immersion program for K-5. Board members may choose among the recommendations or create one of their own.

Costs: The district started dual language immersion in 2009, mostly at Wharton elementary, and has spent about $9.7 million to offer Spanish and English instruction to students in grades K-8. About 39 students have graduated from the program, and the district spends about $1.2 million each year.

COVID-19: The district has shortened isolation and quarantine time from 10 days to five, following CDC guidelines, said Lauren Reagan, who coordinates health services. Increased teacher and staff absences, though, have become a problem.

Quotable: “We’re facing a dire situation,” Reagan told board members, explaining that administrators are covering classes, and teachers are giving up their preparation time to fill in. Schools are reporting 5–15% staff absences daily, district spokesman Adam Aurand said after the meeting.

Also, administrators have sent 50 COVID-19 tests to each elementary school and 100 tests to McCaskey so nurses can either test students or send kits home for families.

Budget: Board members began talking about how to allocate about $42 million in pandemic money for the 2022-24 school years. Kareena Rios, board vice president, said members will delve into ideas in early February.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.