When: School board meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: The board heard 2020-21 budget options, school construction project updates and proposed changes to the Career and Technology Education program.
Background: The district anticipates a $10.36 million deficit in its preliminary $235.56 million 2020-21 budget. Officials plan to close the deficit by using a little more than $2 million from a fund balance — a savings account of sorts all school districts must maintain — and by raising taxes. But state law, Act 1, limits the district to a property tax increase of 3.8%. The district has filed for exceptions to the law and is seeking to surpass the 3.8% limit — citing rising costs in areas such as special education. To close the gap, the district also is banking on Gov. Tom Wolf’s charter school reform plan moving forward to recoup about $1.2 million in revenue.
Impact: Finance chief Matthew Przywara presented three options to raise revenue and narrow the estimated $10.36 million deficit.
Options: The first is a 5.4% property tax increase, an amount Przywara thinks the state will approve under exceptions. The second is a 3.8% property tax increase, the Act 1 limit. The third is a 2.6% property tax raise. The first option would generate $4.14 million and would drop the shortfall to $2.07 million. The second option would yield $2.92 million and would cut the expected deficit to $3.3 million. The third option would raise $1.99 million and would decrease the projected shortage to $4.23 million.
Quotable: “We have not finalized our strategies to close the deficit on each of these three options,” said Przywara in an interview after the meeting, adding that he will present strategies to close the deficit at the March board meeting.
Construction: Crews continue to advance on the building of the new Lincoln Middle and Buchanan elementary schools. The district is also finishing the play deck at the historic Reynolds Middle School. Buchanan is still on time for completion in December. Work at Lincoln hit some snags, but an official from Fidevia Construction Management & Consulting said the company will give the board a stronger finish date in the next few weeks.
Education: The district wants to revise elements of its Career and Technology Education curriculum. Among the proposed changes are adjusting the English and math courses for students in the health learning community to make them more relevant to their fields and adding a business component to the cosmetology program. The district is also investigating the possibility of adding an automotive technology program.