When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Board members heard some positive financial news. First, the district should receive $1.6 million in construction reimbursement from the state before January, said Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial operations officer. This would add about $900,000 to the 2022-23 budget. In addition, the district collected $6.9 million in real estate taxes in July, a 6% increase over what was collected a year ago. The district started its fiscal year July 1 and had $57.6 million in cash at that month’s end.

Quotable: “We are in a positive cash flow,” said Kim Reynolds, who directs the district’s business operations. “We’re meeting all of our daily needs.”

Enrollment numbers: The district counted 10,173 students as of Sept. 14. Administrators had hoped for 10,600 students, said Adam Aurand, who directs strategic communications. Aurand, who spoke after the meeting, said 10,033 students were registered at the end of the school year last June. “District enrollment has not recovered as much as we would like,” he said.

Boundaries may change: Those students who do attend, however, may sit in classes that are too large or too small. Attendance across elementary schools needs to be balanced, which could mean some school boundary changes starting with the 2022-23 year.

Quotable: “Some schools are overcrowded,” Przywara said. Administrators want elementary and middle school classes to contain fewer than 24 students. Some elementary classes have 11 students, while others have 24. Przywara estimated the board could vote on new boundaries in February 2022.

Traffic jams: Parents and caregivers may notice heavier traffic around school buildings this year. “Ridership has declined,” Przywara told board members. This presents more of a problem at dismissal times because all school buses wait outside for students as vehicles crowd pick-up lanes. In the mornings, buses and students seem to arrive at staggered times.

Quotable: “Parents and caregivers are making different choices on how they get kids to school,” Przywara said.

Coming up: The board will discuss whether to require all staff members to take mandatory weekly COVID-19 tests at its Sept. 21 meeting. The district would waive testing for employees who provide proof of inoculation, Aurand said. The federal government says it will release guidelines calling for private employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations. The district is a state entity and would not fall under that rule, so a board vote would be necessary, Aurand explained. The district has notified staff members about the discussion.

Next: The next school board will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.