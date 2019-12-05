When: School board meeting, Dec. 3.
Reorganization: Reelected school board member Edith Gallagher was reappointed board president, and incumbent Mara McGrann was appointed vice president. Incumbent Randolph Carney, who has served since 2011, was also sworn in along with newly elected members Ramon Escudero, Robin Goodson and Kareena Rios.
Tax talk: Chief Financial and Operations Officer Matt Przywara presented preliminary figures on options for increasing tax rates for 2020-21. The board agreed the district should prepare a budget that reflects a maximum tax increase and uses money from the fund balance. School District of Lancaster’s Act 1 index is 2.6%.
Contingency plan: With allowable adjustments and special education exception that can go to 5.4%. Tax increases above that would require a public referendum, and Przywara presented that option as a way to relieve the projected $10.3 million deficit.
Deficit discussion: Carney expressed concern about the deficit saying it’s much higher than inflation and there must be choices to keep or remove expenses. Board member David Parry asked about fund balance, which Przywara said is $24 million. Several others emphasized their discussion doesn’t mean the district will raise taxes, but they need the flexibility to do so if necessary.
Quotable: “We need to make sure we have all the tools we need in the toolbox as we move through some difficult decisions in the next few months,” Przywara said.
What’s next: The preliminary budget will be published 20 days before the board votes on it Jan. 21. All documents are available on BoardDocs at sdlancaster.org.