When: School board committee meeting, Jan. 7.
What happened: Assistant Superintendent Carol Powell delivered a presentation about educational contractor Learning Sciences International’s programs that are utilized throughout the district. According to the presentation, these programs are raising academic expectations and empowering students to take ownership of their learning.
Background: For three years, Learning Sciences International has been contracted with the district to provide professional development. Among the work the group is doing: developing new units for English language arts and math classes that align with state academic standards, providing professional development to support standards-based instruction, and cultivating strategies to empower students in their learning.
Quotable: “LSI’s work is guided by continuous research pertaining to learning, curriculum, instruction, and assessment,” Powell said in an email after the meeting.
Cost: The district’s tab for the work with Learning Sciences International from the 2017-18 school year through the first half of the 2019-20 school year is a little more than $1.46 million, according to Chief Financial Officer Matthew Przywara.
In other business: Board members discussed developing a separate policy committee that would consist of only a handful of board members, not a quorum. Members would play an earlier role in the decision-making with administration, district spokesperson Adam Aurand said.
What’s next: The board committee of the whole will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave. Members will hear updates on construction at Reynolds and Lincoln Middle schools and the preliminary 2020-21 budget.