When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, May 10.

What happened: Board members verbally agreed to limit raising real estate taxes to between 2.5%-3% to help combat a budget deficit of $12.7 million for 2022-23.

More info: A 2.5%-3% tax increase would provide $1.96 million to $2.35 million for the district. The increase will cost the average homeowner an additional $93 to $112 per year in taxes. The district could raise taxes up to 4.8% to fund a budget of $262.7 million. Board members also can eliminate or reduce programs or jobs to save money. Currently, the spending plan calls for no employees to lose their positions. Instead, several unfilled jobs will remain vacant because other workers have assumed those duties. The district also plans to eliminate programs students rarely use.

Quotable: “I really don’t want to cut anything for our kids,” board Vice President Kareena Rios said. “They’ve been through so much.”

Expansion: Board members voiced opposition to district plans to add $320,000 to expand the Full Circle Learning program, which combines in-person morning classes with online afternoon learning for about 64 students in grades K-3.

Program details: Full Circle started this year to attract parents who weren’t comfortable with sending their children to a school building full time. The district, citing student academic gains, wants to expand to grades four and five next year. Board members, though, questioned whether learning increases came from the program’s small class sizes or the actual hybrid educational plan.

Reaction: Board members want the district to gather more information on student performance next year before deciding to expand the program. “We want to closely examine the results,” board member Mara McGrann said.

New classrooms: The budget also calls for $510,000 to establish two new autistic support classrooms with two teachers and eight personal care paraeducators.

Wickersham woes: The new completion date for a renovated Wickersham Elementary School has moved from October to January because of a missing piece of equipment, John Eck, from Fidevia Construction, told board members. The $175,000 electrical gear switch, which will allow workers to split electrical voltage to several panels in the school, has been twice delayed by a Texas company.

Soil: In addition, board members learned that replacing unsuitable soil at Wickersham will cost the district almost $150,000. Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial operations manager, said that money will come from an already established fund for construction overrun costs.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. May 18. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.