When: School District of Lancaster reorganization meeting, Dec. 7, followed by a committee of the whole meeting.

What happened: Board members chose Robin Goodson as school board president, replacing Edith Gallagher, who served in that role for the past four years. Goodson, who works for Lancaster County, was vice president for the 2020-21 academic year. She joined the board in 2019, and her term expires in 2023. Kareena Rios, elected in 2019, will serve as vice president, replacing Goodson. Rios works as an immigrant integration specialist with CASA AmeriCorps and graduated from McCaskey High School. Her term expires in 2023. In addition, Jennifer Eaton and Molly Henderson joined the school board, replacing Lois Strauss and Salina Almanzar, who retired. Eaton’s term expires in 2025, while Henderson’s term ends in 2023.

Middle school changes: Amplify, the district’s new middle-school science curriculum, doesn’t work for teachers and students, and should be replaced, said Karen Wynn, who directs instructional programs and professional development for SDL. She urged board members to cancel Amplify’s contract for both middle school science and math, where the lessons are available as an addition to the math program already used.

Quotable: “Quite frankly, this is why you pilot something,” Wynn told board members. “It is a very well-regarded company. It’s just not meeting our needs.”

More info: Teachers began using Amplify math and science curriculum for grades 6-8 this fall. The science program focuses too much time on reading about science instead of hands-on science experimentation, Wynn said. In addition, Wynn urged the board to purchase a different science curriculum using money refunded from Amplify. She also suggested that board members pay IU 13 about $19,000 to audit middle school math and science curriculum for planning for the 2022-23 year.

Safe schools: Between 60-70% of secondary students feel safe at school, according to solicited comments in an online thought exchange. The measure is part of research on the role police officers play on campus. The district currently has six uniformed and armed student resource officers at four middle schools and at McCaskey, and board members said they want to examine whether these officers should continue to wear uniforms and carry guns. The program began in 2004 with a grant and now costs about $740,000 per year. Officers come from Lancaster city and serve five-year terms. The school board authorized a review of the program in 2020.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 for a committee of the whole meeting. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.