When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Board members received an update on $93 million in school construction projects occurring across the district.

Background: In the works is a new 61,000-square-foot Buchanan Elementary School, which sits behind the current school. The new school is slated for completion in June. Crews have finished renovations at Reynolds Middle School and are building a 24,000-square-foot play deck on the second level and covered parking on the ground level. Crews continue to renovate and expand Lincoln Middle School with a completion date expected in March. The project calls for a new 90,000-square-foot academic wing and new cafeteria and auditorium in the original building. In the spring, the district intends to seek bids on the Wickersham Elementary School project, a plan to renovate and build a 12,000-square-foot addition.

Language: The district is hiring The Center for Applied for Linguistics, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, to evaluate the popular dual language immersion program, which serves about 170 students. The estimated cost is $1 million annually.

What’s next: The district will hold public tours from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 17, of the newly renovated Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., followed by a school board meeting at 7 p.m. also at Reynolds. The public can watch the board meeting livestream and submit comments from the district website.