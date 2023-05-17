When: School district of Lancaster board meeting, May 9.

What happened: Board members verbally agreed to raise real estate taxes 2.85% beginning July 1 to finance about $277 million in new construction and to pay for ongoing operating costs.

Cost to homeowner: People who own property valued at $100,000 would pay an extra $5.55 a month or an additional $66.60 per year. Those with real estate worth the district average of $165,530 would pay an extra $9.18 each month or $110.16 a year. Property valued at $200,000 would see a monthly hike of $11.09 or $133.08 each year, while property worth $300,000 would get a $16.64 monthly increase or $199.68 per year. Those with property assessed at $400,000 would see an increase of $22.19 a month or $266.28 per year.

Specifics: The proposed tax increase should raise an extra $2.3 million. The district originally faced about a $6.5 million deficit.

Background: Last year, the district raised taxes 3% on a $262.4 million-spending plan. This year, board members never discussed raising real estate taxes by the district’s upper limit of 5.9%. Kim Reynolds, district finance manager, previously presented three scenarios for raising taxes — 1.76%, 3% and 4.1%, the last of which is the state’s Act 1 index.

Details: A few board members mentioned raising taxes over 3% during the May 9 meeting while others noted they wanted a smaller increase.

Quotables: “I’m thinking three and a quarter would be a good number,” Luis Morales, a board member, said. “I think that’s wise,” said Jennifer Eaton, another member.

More: Two board members disagreed. “I honestly don’t feel comfortable with 3%,” Vice President Kareena Rios said, while board member Dave Parry said he envisioned a hike above 2.5% but below 3%. “Our long-term goals should be a small but steady increase,” he said.

What’s next: The board will vote to advertise this budget May 17, with final adoption set for June 20.

Wickersham: The $20 million new elementary school has received a temporary certificate of occupancy, John Eck, of Fidevia LLC, told board members.

Details: Although completion was set for February 2023, the district decided in June to finish the 2022-23 school year at the former Buchanan Elementary School to avoid disrupting students and staff with a move.

Still needed: Workers will continue to install room signs, complete woodwork and make other minor repairs through the end of May, Eck said.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. May 17. The district postponed the meeting one day because primary elections take place May 16.