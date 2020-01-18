n When: School board meeting, Jan. 14.
n What happened: The board heard updates on the preliminary 2020-21 budget, construction projects and a pilot program that aims to increase achievement among black students.
n Budget: The preliminary $235.56 million 2020-21 spending plan calls for an 8.25% tax increase with revenues expected at $231.564 million. Under Act 1, the district is limited to a property tax increase of 3.8%. The board plans to file for exceptions due to the rising costs and a lack of revenue and state funding. If approved, the planned increase would cut the deficit to $6.3 million. Otherwise, the district would face a deficit of $10.3 million.
n Next steps: If the board approves the preliminary budget with the 8.25% increase at its Jan. 21 meeting, the district will file for the exceptions. Reserves would cover the difference to balance the budget, district Chief of Finance and Operations Matthew Przywara said. School officials and the board are working to identify ways to raise additional revenue and reduce the possibility of a higher tax increase, said Adam Aurand, district spokesperson. The school board has until the end of June to enact a final budget.
n Real estate tax: The district’s real estate tax rate is 21.8734 mills. For district taxpayers who own an average assessed property of $162,652, a 3.8% increase would raise their bill $135 annually. If the district enacted an 8.25% increase, it would elevate their tax bill by $293.
n Construction: Crews are making progress on the new Lincoln Middle and Buchanan Elementary schools. The district also is finishing the play deck at the historic Reynolds Middle School. Work should end at both middle schools in August and at the elementary school in December.
n Education: For more than a year, a focus group studied how to solve racial inequities affecting district students. That group discovered that black middle school boys in the district had significantly lower achievement rates than their peers, and administration was four times more likely to suspend them, Superintendent Damaris Rau told the board.
n The impact: The district is providing diversity and implicit bias training for staff and launching a pilot mentor program at Lincoln Middle School on Friday. The district will study the program’s effectiveness in a year.
n What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Lancaster.