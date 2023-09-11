When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Elementary and middle school students now spend between 20-30 minutes each morning focusing on social and emotional growth as part of a new curriculum approved last spring, Chris Lopez, executive director of student services, told board members.

Details: Students in grades K-8 will build a social skills framework this year before receiving actual curriculum lessons next fall. In addition, high school students will start the full program during the 2023-24 academic year.

Exception: Some 28 teachers at all levels volunteered to teach the curriculum this year as part of a pilot program so district leaders can assess the program.

More: Now, though, pupils sit with their teacher in a large circle, learning about self-reliance, self-expression and how to build relationships.

Examples: A visual mood meter, for instance, allows young students to assess whether they feel pleasant or unpleasant. A colored grid helps pupils decide if they have low or high energy. Student responses then spur discussions, Korynn Wagner, one of two coordinators for school climate, said during a Sept. 7 phone interview.

Quotable: “When kids can put into words how they feel, they are better able to deal with it,” Wagner said.

Why it matters: Pandemic isolation and school shutdowns mean some students started second grade without ever setting foot inside a classroom, said Stacie Molnar-Main, the other school climate coordinator. Molnar-Main, who also spoke during the Sept. 7 phone interview, noted that many younger students started kindergarten or first grade lacking experience playing with other children.

Quotables: “Kids need to succeed,” Molnar-Main said. “There is an assumption that kids as young as 4 years old are coming to school with the tools for academic and social success,” Lopez said during the Sept. 7 phone interview. The district “has to take ownership. We can’t expect (behaviors) we haven’t taught our students.”

Support: The district offers three levels of educational and mental health support. This new social and emotional learning program eventually will reach all the district’s 10,093 students as part of resources available to every student.

More: About 15% of students nationally need extra help from school personnel, either emotional or educational, Molnar-Main said. This forms the second support level. Finally, mental health services, usually provided by professionals outside the district — such as psychiatrists or psychologists who come to campuses — form the highest level of support. Nationally, that group accounts for about 5% of students, Molnar-Main said.

Goals: District leaders hope that teaching social and emotional skills beginning in kindergarten will reduce the number of students who need support in the two upper levels. In addition, the new lessons should also reduce the number of pupils suspended or referred for discipline.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.