When: School District of Lancaster Dec. 21 school board meeting.

What happened: A consultant’s plan to balance class sizes across the district would move about 588 elementary and middle school students — 18% of total enrollment — to different schools. No changes have been approved, and board members asked for additional studies and information before moving forward.

The problem: Declining district enrollment and a decreasing birth rate have created unbalanced elementary and middle school class sizes, primarily affecting schools in the western and southwestern parts of the district, said Raphael Laude, a senior urban planner with architecture and urban planning firm WXY Studio in New York.

Specifically, enrollment in kindergarten through fifth grade has dropped by almost 790 students since the 2015-16 academic year. Middle schools lost close to 30 students and high schools lost 90.

Quotable: “We took a fresh look at the boundaries,” Laude said. The company previously created a plan presented a few days before COVID-19 shut the school district in March 2020. WXY began in October to update its numbers to present a new proposal.

Numbers: Administrators aim for elementary schools that operate at 80% to 90% capacity. Only six of the district’s 13 elementaries fall within those numbers: Burrowes, Carter and McRae, Fulton, King, Reynolds and Wickersham.

In contrast, Lafayette operates at 104% of capacity, while Ross comes in at the lowest usage with 61%.

Proposed move: WXY wants to move the fewest number of students to even out class sizes and get rid of modular classrooms at Wheatland and Hamilton, Laude said. The proposal would align 17 of the 18 elementary and middle schools in the district. Only Martin elementary would have more students than planned.

The current proposal calls for 458 elementary students to switch schools. Also, 130 middle school pupils would change buildings. About 100 additional students would live within walking distance of their schools.

Reaction: Board member Edith Gallagher worried about making boundary changes while COVID-19 still affects enrollment. “It just makes me nervous to be making big changes with families asked to switch schools,” she said.

Meanwhile, board member Kareena Rios says overcrowding could be hurting enrollment. “Some families are choosing to not enroll because they’ve worried that their neighborhood school is over capacity,” she said.

Check proposed new school boundaries: WXY offers an interactive tool for residents to see if new boundaries would affect their addresses. Users can also look at all new boundary proposals for all schools at wxyplanning.com/sdol-boundary-tool/.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as a committee of the whole. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.