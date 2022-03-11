When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, March 8.

What happened: Board members and administrators discussed worried students, upset parents and unequal class sizes as part of changing school boundaries for the first time in more than 30 years. The district has received complaints concerning a proposal to move about 500 elementary and middle school students to a different campus next year. No public comment occurred at the meeting because it was a work session. A vote is expected April 19.

More info: Board Member Edie Gallagher noted that some classrooms now have as few as 12 students while others have 28. Balancing those class sizes may be one of the best ways to make up for learning lost during the pandemic, said Drew Schenk the district’s assistant director of business operations. In addition, sending some students to different schools will allow the district to use empty spaces instead of constructing additional classrooms at overcrowded schools, Schenk said. If no boundary changes occur, Wharton will operate at 33% of capacity next year, Schenk said.

n Quotable: Board member Ramon Escudero, however, had a concern. “I’ve heard of students crying in the classroom, and the teachers were not able to console them,” he said of students who have learned about the proposed changes. “What are you planning to improve, not only in the communication but also the engagement process for parents?,” he asked administrators.

Response: Staff members will check in with affected parents and students at least three times if the board approves boundary changes, Superintendent Damaris Rau said. For instance, students will have a chance to visit next year’s campus before school lets out this year. Administrators will also contact families over the summer and then again when school has started next year.

Quotable: “Kids are resilient,” said Mara McGrann, another board member. “There are a lot of families at SWE (Smith-Wade-El) who are worried about going to Wharton. I’d like to see our district rise to this challenge. We have to think, as school directors, about our entire district,” said McGrann, who attended seven different schools during her own K-12 education. “It’s hard, but there’s a whole team of adults here to make this work.”

Background: The district began studying boundaries in 2019 and was set to make recommendations just before schools closed for the pandemic in March 2020. Administrators began updating school enrollments and class counts last fall and recently announced proposed boundary changes.

Express your opinion: Families can access an interactive tool on the district’s website to see if their address would result in a campus change. Also, parents and community members can tell administrators their thoughts on the proposal at two scheduled meetings. The first public comment meeting will be held Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School and will also be on Zoom. A second gathering will happen on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m. at Martin School and will only be live.

COVID-19 tests: Board members indicated they are willing to suspend COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff members if they receive that advice from medical professionals. Rau mentioned the move would improve employee morale. “We don’t want to lose any more employees,” she said. “I don’t think any of us would have any concerns with stopping the testing program.”

Graduation: Caps might not be the only thing flying through the air after graduation June 2. Fireworks are planned to celebrate the event, which will move to Clipper Magazine Stadium, beginning at 7 p.m.. The district will pay about $26,000 for the ceremony, down from about $32,000 spent in 2019 at The Lancaster County Convention Center.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. March 15. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.

— Gayle Johnson, For LNP | LancasterOnline