- When: Board meeting, Jan. 21.

- What happened: Superintendent Damaris Rau presented a midyear update on programs such as the district’s iPad rollout and a school boundary study.

- Technology: The district launched its technology plan last school year, which provided more than 2,000 iPads to middle school students and 758 iPads to teachers. This school year, those figures increased to 4,030 at elementary schools, 946 to ninth grade students and 178 between the Buehrle Alternative School and Phoenix Academy. The technology plan also includes 59 Apple TVs and 262 charging carts. The district also will offer professional development for teachers, so they can employ the iPads effectively in their classroom instruction.

- What’s next: The goal is to place technology in the hands of every student by the 2022-23 school year, said Adam Aurand, district spokesman. District enrollment is about 11,300 students.

- District boundaries: The district has been studying how to adjust school boundaries. After a series of community meetings in the fall, it is down to two options. One plan would emphasize walkability and balance class sizes. However, with the first option, children who live near each other might not attend the same middle school.

- Quotable: The other option would create “a true elementary to middle school feeder system,” Aurand said.

- What’s next: The board will consider redistricting options at a future meeting this spring.

- The impact: If the board approves a redistricting, the district would begin the transformation in the 2021-22 school year and phase in the changes over five years, so a child who was already in elementary school would not have to switch schools.

- Next meeting: The board committee of the whole will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, in room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave.