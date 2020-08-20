When: School board meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: Board members approved phased in-person instruction that would potentially open on Sept. 21 for vulnerable students such as new readers, those with learning disabilities, English learners and others who need hands-on training from career technology classes to complete their programs.

Comments: That could be welcome news to parents such as Edward Rios. Before the board meeting, he commented in an online forum hosted by the district that his son has autism and has regressed since virtual instruction started in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotable: “He was doing so well up until schools closed due to pandemic,” wrote Rios. “Ever since then, he’s done nothing but eat and sleep all day. I can’t keep him out of bed long enough to do activities let alone virtual class.”

Details: Among the first vulnerable students who will resume in-class instruction — depending on the spread of the novel coronavirus — are those enrolled in kindergarten, alternative programs, Newcomer Program, sixth grade, Lancaster Living Apartment Program and students in several of McCaskey High School’s Career Technology Education programs. Other at-risk student groups would follow every two weeks depending on public health data and board approval.

Background: For the majority of the district’s 11,000 students, they will receive online instruction starting Aug. 31. The governor has recommended that schools in Lancaster County consider holding virtual classes. The School District of Lancaster and Octorara Area are the only districts in the county so far that have decided to begin online. Some will open with hybrid models. Others will start with full in-person instruction.

Telework: Employees who are able to complete their duties from home can apply for a waiver to do so until a week before in-person instruction resumes.

Meeting: The board committee will meet next at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 8, at the McCaskey East Media Center, 1051 Lehigh Ave. The public can also watch it livestreamed on the website.