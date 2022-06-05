When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: Board members passed a new 2022-23 budget, approved the largest support staff pay increase in district history and adopted a policy that calls for students to be treated equitably. The board also voted to raise real estate taxes 3%, which will take effect July 1.

What it means: The tax boost means about a $68 increase for every $100,000 in assessed property value. An owner of an average-priced home assessed at $164,210 will pay an extra $111.69 per year. The board could have raised taxes up to 4.8%.

State money: Board members agreed on a 3% hike because the state has yet to announce how much money the district will receive for the next academic year, and board members said they didn’t want to come back and raise taxes if the state allocation falls short of what the district expects. This means board members could lower that tax amount before they finalize the budget June 21.

Quotable: “We are in agreement with 3% being a safe place to land,” said Robin Goodson, board president.

More info: The district will also use about $3 million in reserves and $2 million in federal pandemic money to erase a previously announced $12.7-million deficit.

Para package: In a separate move, the board passed the largest pay increase ever for support staff. Wages will increase more than 15% for 429 paraeducators, nurses, office staff and others. The $2.5-million deal starts July 1. Starting wages will be $13 per hour, and more than half of affected employees will make at least $17 per hour, according to Adam Aurand, district spokesperson. Most support staff will see an annual increase of about $3,500. In addition, may part-time workers will be offered full-time positions.

Quotable: “We believe this is the first time our district has made a market adjustment of this magnitude for our employees,” Matt Przywara, the district’s chief of finance and operations, said in a press release.

Equity policy: Board members voted unanimously to adopt an equity policy for the district that calls for all students to receive several pathways to success within a welcoming and supportive environment. “I am honored to be serving on the board when this policy was created,” said Kareena Rios, board vice president. “It fills me with pride knowing we are doing our best to correct systemic wrongs.”

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. June 7. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.