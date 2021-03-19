When: Board meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board agreed to additional days of in-person instruction for McCaskey students who are failing classes.

Why it matters: Superintendent Damaris Rau said 134 seniors are failing courses that they need to graduate from high school. Only 77 are attending onsite, so there is room to mitigate any social distancing concerns, she said. The rest are attending school via Zoom. In grades 9-11, 217 English learner or special education students are failing two or more classes and will also resume full week in-person instruction.

Background: Right now, 1,400 of McCaskey Campus’ 2,375 students attend class onsite in a hybrid model, either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday and attend via Zoom the other three days. The remaining students join class through Zoom every day.

Quotable: Sarah Barton, mother of a junior at McCaskey, spoke to the board about her hopes they would authorize resuming all full-time onsite instruction. “I just feel like every day that goes by is another precious day of learning lost,” she said.

COVID-19: Being out of school during the first part of the school year has had a significant effect on student learning, district administrators said. The district is considering two other adjustments in the high school curriculum: providing students the option to switch from earning a grade to a pass/no pass course and permitting seniors to carry shorter schedules by allowing them to drop superfluous classes without penalty.

What’s next: The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on April 6. The public can view the meetings on the district’s website and register to comment.