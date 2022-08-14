When: School District of Lancaster School board meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: The district should take this academic year off from changing school names, board President Robin Goodson advised.

Quotable: “I strongly suggest that we pause the process to allow management to handle more pressing (administrative) matters,” said Goodson, who chairs the 20-member committee working on renaming some district schools. “Renaming is a priority, but it’s not a top-of-the-list priority.”

More: Matt Przywara, chief financial operations director, also is serving as interim superintendent after Damaris Rau retired July 5. That position should have a permanent occupant for the 2023-24 school year. Also, Goodson noted, several administrators who serve on the renaming committee have taken on additional jobs because of staffing vacancies.

Background: The school district in 2020 began an effort to change the name of buildings named after slave owners or people who fall outside of district values. The board decided to consider new names for two schools each year. Hand Middle School became Hazel I. Jackson Middle School in July 2021. Jackson was the first Black woman to teach in Lancaster. Buchanan Elementary School was renamed after Millersville University professor Rita Smith-Wade-El at the same time.

More money: The district will spend the next month or two figuring out how to spend an extra $4.6 million received from the state Legislature in this year’s budget. Lawmakers appropriated an unanticipated $3.8 million for general education funding and almost $800,000 more for special education funding, said Kim Reynolds, the district’s finance director. These additions bring state funding to about $85 million out of the district’s annual $250 million budget.

Safety and mental health: An additional $513,000 in grants will pay for student physical safety and for mental health concerns. Personnel may use the safety grant to provide training for bus drivers and school crossing guards, and to pay for someone to assess the physical safety of school buildings, Reynolds said. Mental health money may go to beef up each school’s Student Assistance Program by training additional staff members. This program directs students to community providers for drug and alcohol counseling, as well as mental health resources.

Child-care transportation offered: Families who enroll children in private child care for before and after school may receive free transportation to and from district school buildings, Adam Aurand, district spokesman, said after the meeting. Private child-care companies must request free transportation from the district’s communications office. Aurand said families should encourage their child-care providers to contact the district.

Option: In addition, students may enroll for child care through the district’s partnership with Lancaster Recreation. These students will receive services at district school buildings.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.