The Coatesville Area School District is facing a potential 2020-21 budget shortfall of $9.2 million, meaning taxpayers could see up to an 11.8% tax increase, Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap Jr. told citizens Tuesday, Oct. 22.
“The information is bleak,” said Dunlap as he and Charles Linderman, interim business manager, offered the school board and citizens a first look at a draft $189 million budget they say is negatively impacted by charter school enrollment costs.
“Legislators need to fix that,” Linderman said.
Since the 2014-15 school year, Coatesville has lost more than 1,500 students to competing charter schools, but by law must fund its own program and tuition for students whose families choose to enroll them in charters.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office recently announced a plan for charter school reform but did not respond to a reporter’s question about whether he followed through on establishing, as recently announced, a commission to work on charter funding reform.
Dunlap said he would meet this week with regional state legislators, but he called on residents to summon community pride and work together to help him put in place supports to bring students back into the district.
The school board also is looking at increasing building budgets, but Dunlap said he wants the district to stay on budget. During 2018-19 Coatesville exceeded its transportation, charter tuition, legal fees, security, maintenance, transportation, and natural gas budgets.
This fall Coatesville will receive an unexpected $40,000 windfall from Random Productions Inc., which will rent district facilities to film the HBO miniseries “The Mare of Easttown,” starring Kate Winslet.
The fictional town of Easttown is based on Coatesville and filming will take place during the first two weeks of November.
Staff and students will be invited to star as extras, and some scenes also will be shot in Coatesville city. At press time, city Manager Michael Trio was still negotiating a rental contract with the production company.
“We have a much brighter future ahead of us,” said board member Henry Assetto, noting he is working with corporate donors to establish new programs. “I want to send a heartfelt invitation to parents to take a second look.”
The school board also corrected its former early retirement incentive program to save money and ensure the district complies with best practices.