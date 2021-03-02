When: Lititz Borough Council virtual meeting, Feb. 23.

What happened: Holly DeKarske, executive director of Venture Lititz, reported the Feb. 12-21 Lititz Ice Walk went well, even amid winter weather challenges. The event, intended to bring people into downtown shops and restaurants, was a scaled-down version of festivals of years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was to hold an event that would allow social distancing and mask-wearing, spread out over nearly two weeks instead of one very crowded weekend.

How it went: Other than an overnight rainstorm on Feb. 15, the Ice Walk had chilly temperatures for most of the event. That kept the ice sculptures cold, so people could come into town at their leisure to check out the 63 ice sculptures created by DiMartino Ice Co. The winter weather did prove challenging to the public works employees because of several snowstorms requiring snow and ice removal in downtown Lititz. There were also several water main breaks during the span of the event.

Quotable: “We had a great response, and some people even preferred being able to see the sculptures in a less-crowded way,” said DeKarske, noting that she observed families and couples all through the event, and many returned several times to check out the newest sculptures.

What’s next: The committee planning next year’s event might consider extending the ice sculpture displays over a longer period of time as was done this year. Organizers hope to be able to bring back chili cook-off and kid’s carnival, which had to be canceled this year.

Other news: Two Lititz buildings have been approved for partial demolition, with the purpose of returning them to their historic integrity. The Toy Soldier restaurant and tavern at 102-104 N. Broad St. was approved for a plan to remove structures to the rear of the property that were built in more recent years. The main structure, also known as the Warwick House, which dates back to 1809, will be renovated, with more historically accurate additions to the rear. Likewise, a 1901 house at 25 S. Cedar St. was approved for demolition of the rear portions of the house that were tacked on in the 1950s and 1960s. The plan calls for creating a more cohesive house in the character of its early 20th century origins.

Also: Council reviewed and approved a request for the Warwick Bands Food Truck Festival on May 16. The fundraising event is set to be held in Lititz Springs Park with performances at the bandshell. The plan is to have 11 to 15 food trucks, allowing for social distancing.