When: Salisbury Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 16, reported via emails with township secretary Kirsten Peachey.

What happened: The board authorized advertising its budget for 2022.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total general revenues of $3.13 million and expenses of $3.125 million. This reflects an increase of approximately $800,000 in both revenues and expenses over the 2021 budget. Peachey said the increase includes two major projects that are dependent on grants coming through that have been applied for. The first is a municipal separate storm sewer system project to restore the floodplain near Gap Park. The second is a plan to replace playground equipment in the park, install rubberized surfacing and make the playground area accessible.

Quotable: “We currently have no municipal real estate tax and we are not planning to institute any,” Peachey said.

What’s next: The budget is scheduled for adoption at the Dec. 21 meeting.