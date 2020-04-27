When: Salisbury Township supervisors meeting, April 21.

What happened: The township is seeking two grants totaling $250,000. A Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority grant of $200,000 will help fund realigning Martin Road at Route 340, and $50,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development will purchase new hoses and radios for Gap and White Horse fire companies and Christiana Community Ambulance Association. The board held a public hearing to outline the first grant, and adopted a resolution approving the application for the second.

Background: The Martin Road realignment eliminates a sharp bend and improves sight lines.

COVID-19 response: Manager Kirsten Peachey said Salisbury, unlike many municipalities, still meets “in person since normally only one or two people attend” at the township building, “but we are also trying to do meetings via Zoom or teleconference for anyone that wishes to attend virtually.” Community members who want to participate remotely should contact the office.

Road contracts: The board awarded contracts to low bidders, with A-1 Traffic Control Products getting Salisbury’s share of $175,000 split among several townships and Martin Paving’s bid of $310,650 winning the seal coating contract. Martin also will provide road oil as needed.

Other happenings: The board approved a final plan for Zoomer Ventures to move Gap Hill Farm Wagons to a new 12,000-square-foot building on a 6-acre industrial site along the Route 30 westbound loop near Gap. The board also approved plans for 14 sewage holding tanks at White Horse Business Village, a 38-acre complex for midsize companies in White Horse.

John Friel, LNP Correspondent