When: Salisbury Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a $2 per hour wage increase for all township road crew employees. Township Manager Kirsten Peachey said the increase is justified by the threat of other “construction industry” jobs that offer higher pay.

Why it’s important: Board members said they hope the wage increase will attract new workers and encourage current employees to stay, which they noted has been difficult in the current competitive labor market.

Quotables: “We’re having difficulty hiring. We’re working with a slimmed down crew. The guys have been having to work extra hard. ... We can’t afford to lose any (employees) that we have,” Peachey said. “We cannot take the chance for somebody to leave. We’re down one person anyway. We have made the decision to increase our wages at this time in order to eliminate that,” Secretary/Treasurer Lester Houck said.

Background: Salisbury Township road crew employees currently earn anywhere from $20 to $27 per hour, depending on their specific job and seniority level. All township road crew employees are required to have a Class A commercial driver’s license.