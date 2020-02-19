- When: Salisbury Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 18.
- What happened: The board voted to apply for a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant to widen and realign Martin Road at Old Philadelphia Pike. Currently, the road bends 90 degrees and threads between two houses. The new route is through a meadow, greatly reducing the curve and avoiding the houses. Manager Kerstin Peachey said costs will exceed the grant amount, with the Township picking up an estimated $150,000.
- Background: The township has realigned numerous roads for safety, improving intersection angles and sightlines and straightening curves. Each project requires surveying, deed revisions and landowner cooperation.
- Quotable: “Everybody wants it,” said Supervisor Lester Houck, adding that Martin Road is heavily used as a route to Pequea Valley High School.
- Development: The board approved a land development plan and waivers for White Horse Business Center, the first sizeable project in its Rural Enterprise district. The district was created on land zoned Agricultural in 2018. Aimed at businesses that have outgrown farms but aren’t big enough for an industrial park, the center contains 14 lots ranging from 1.3 to nearly 4 acres on 38 acres along Route 897, south of Route 340.
- Library grant: Pequea Valley Library will get its yearly stipend months early. The board voted to make its annual donation now rather than in the fall to take advantage of a matching grant from a private donor.
- Drug force: The board discussed but took no action on an invoice from the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Houck said the township has given the requested $1 per resident in the past, but will wait for more details on the force’s future staffing.
- Personnel: The township authorized Peachey to advertise an opening for a road crew employee, and appointed Daniel Petersheim to the township’s Planning Commission, replacing Steve Stoltzfus who resigned.
- Maintenance: The board discussed sewage grinder pumps, which Peachey said cost the township about $40,000 yearly for maintenance. The township wants individuals and businesses whose equipment fails repeatedly, due to flushing of improper objects such as baby wipes, to shoulder some of the burden for repairs.