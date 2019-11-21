When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 19.
What happened: Township officials will soon decide whether Rutter’s can have a liquor license at its planned convenience store in Gap. Supervisors scheduled a local agency hearing for Monday, Jan. 6, when the township reorganizes its government for 2020.
Why it’s important: By state law, the three licenses already in Salisbury are all its population allows. Supervisor Lester O. Houck said the limit is one license per 3,000 residents, and estimated Salisbury’s population at just over 11,000. However, he said that number could rise as a result of the 2020 census. Even if it does not, it is within the board’s discretion to decide in favor of Rutter’s application to transfer a license from elsewhere in the state.
Background: Rutter’s has raised residents’ ire in Salisbury and elsewhere with applications for gambling machines at its stores. Gap area historians decried the loss of a historic stone house that was razed to make room for the new store at Route 30 and Newport Road. Houck and Chairman Gordon Hoover declined to speculate on how they might rule before they have seen the application.
Other happenings: The board denied B. Allen Stoltzfus’ stormwater management plan for 790 Mount Vernon Road. Documentation presented at the meeting states that Stoltzfus has “filled in ... the stormwater basin. .. thereby reducing the volume of stormwater retained.” When notified that he was in violation, Stoltzfus had an engineer provide documentation that “the changes to the basin did not affect its function adversely” and he should not have to restore it to the approved design.
Also: At the Jan. 6 meeting, the board also will hold a conditional use hearing for Fisher Brothers Exteriors, a construction company developing an oversized lot in Houston Run.
— John Friel, LNP Correspondent