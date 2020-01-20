When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors denied a liquor license for the planned Rutter’s convenience store and gas station at routes 30 and 772 in Gap. Contacted after the meeting, Township Manager Kirsten Peachey said about 15 residents attended the hearing and “all were opposed to any more liquor licenses,” citing concerns about littering, drinking and driving. Some said the area already has enough places to buy alcohol.
What’s next: Lawyers Christopher Reed and Sarah Dotzel said Rutter’s will appeal to the Lancaster County Court.
Reorganization: Gordon B. Hoover remains chairman, with Vice Chairman Dean M. Stoltzfus and Secretary-Treasurer Lester O. Houck.
Appointments: The supervisors reappointed Peter Horvath to another three-year term on the zoning hearing board. Steve Stoltzfus and Daniel King were reappointed to the planning commission.
Officials: Josele Cleary remains township solicitor. Julie Miller is the zoning hearing board’s solicitor. Manager Kirsten Peachey also serves as tax collector. Damian Clawser is the zoning officer.
Meetings: The supervisors meet the first and third Tuesday of each month. The planning commission meets the second Tuesday, and the zoning hearing board the fourth. All meetings start at 7 p.m. at the Township Municipal Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, White Horse.
