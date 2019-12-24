When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 17
What happened: The new budget contains a windfall to local emergency services. Starting in 2020, the township will set aside $100,000 per year in escrow for White Horse Fire Company and Gap Fire Company.
Why it’s important: The plan is designed to help purchase new equipment, some of which costs over a half-million dollars. The two companies can withdraw money as needed, or pool the funds and take turns buying big-ticket items.
Background: The new fund replaces the $30,000 apiece per year that the township previously donated. However, thanks to a $50,000 grant from state Sen. Scott Martin, each company will receive $20,000 this year. The remaining $10,000 goes to Christiana Community Ambulance Association.
Quotable: “Our understanding is, the companies can handle day-to-day expenses. This is to help with major purchases. If we can keep up our end, in five years, there should be a million dollars in there,” Secretary/Treasurer Lester O. Houck said.
Budget details: The general budget approved at the meeting anticipates expenses of $2.46 million and revenues of $2.42 million for a shortfall of $43,302 to be covered by carryover from 2019. Earned income tax remains the chief income stream, rising by more than $100,000 to an expected $1.33 million. A distant second is real estate transfer tax, expected to rise slightly to $205,000. Income from cell tower and cable TV fees is unchanged at $21,000 and $80,000, respectively. Library donations stay at $20,000. The sewer budget pegs expenses at $666,130 versus $767,380 in income. For the third consecutive year, Salisbury has no real estate tax.
Road costs: Road and bridge maintenance materials and road construction total $815,000, a rise of about $80,000 over 2019 despite a drop of nearly $100,000 in new construction. Township Manager Kirsten Peachey said the township wants to be “a little more aggressive” with overlaying rather than totally rebuilding roads.
Other happenings: Peachey said Salisbury’s application for a continued waiver of federally mandated MS4 planning was denied. The board approved a $13,500 contract with Land Studies to develop a pollution reduction plan.
What’s next: The board’s next meeting is Monday, Jan. 6. By state law, all municipalities must reorganize on the first Monday of the year.