When: Supervisors meeting, March 17.

What happened: Township residents and businesses connected to public sewer should pay close attention to what goes down their drains. Contacted after the meeting, Manager Kirsten Peachey said that under a new ordinance, owners of businesses and multi-family dwellings will pay all maintenance costs associated with on-site grinder pumps. The township will bill single-family properties for pump damage caused by flushing inappropriate items, such as baby wipes.

Background: In the past, the township has paid for repairs and maintenance to the tune of about $40,000 a year, Peachey said at a previous meeting.

Other happenings: Gap Softball League has requested the township pay $3,435 to Hummer Turfgrass Systems for laser grading a field at the township’s park in Gap, plus purchase 24 tons of new infield mix. Peachey said the board wants more information on the cost and the necessity of the work.

Recycling: A new intermunicipal agreement allows Salisbury residents to recycle paper and cardboard at a Lancaster city facility at no charge to residents. Lancaster accepts office paper, magazines, newspaper, chipboard and corrugated cardboard at its site on New Holland Avenue, just east of the railroad overpass.