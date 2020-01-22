When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 21.
What happened: A resident’s request to slow traffic through the village of White Horse has led to a standoff between the township and the state Department of Transportation, whose traffic study supported lowering the speed limit from 40 to 35 mph.
The catch: PennDOT wants Salisbury to buy, install and maintain new signs on Route 340, a state highway. The township balked.
Quotable: Secretary-Treasurer Lester O. Houck argued against “putting our (road crew) guys in liability. It’s their (the state’s) road. They can’t force us to do it.”
Liquor license issue: The board took no action on a request to revisit its Jan. 6 denial of Rutter’s application to transfer a liquor license to a new store in Gap. Chairman Gordon Hoover said, “Let them appeal” (in Lancaster County Court). The point may be moot. If the license from the former White Horse Inn leaves the township, or if Salisbury’s population tops 12,000 in the 2020 Census, Rutter’s can bring in its license without board approval.
Annual fire company report: Capt. Joe Kennedy reported that Gap Fire Company responded to 216 calls in 2019; 126 of them in Salisbury. He said his company’s “membership is thrilled” with the township’s enhanced financial contribution over previous years.