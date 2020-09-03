Sadsbury Township supervisors in Chester County said Sept. 1 they have no resources to help residents battling spotted lanternflies — invasive insects attacking and killing local trees, bushes and flowers.

“This is well outside our capability,” Supervisor Dave Reynolds told residents of the Sadsbury Park development in Sadsburyville.

Residents requested municipal intervention during the remote meeting over Zoom.

Eric Carlson of Sadsbury Arcadia Associates LP, Sadsbury Park’s developer, said he would work with the homeowners association to find a solution. Resident Tony Clark also suggested residents follow management practices from the Penn State Extension Service available online at extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly.

During the meeting supervisors also granted Carlson a three-year extension to complete the second and fourth phases of Sadsbury Park.

Supervisors also approved an extension until next May for Michael Quinn, owner of the historic Stottsville Inn at 3512 Strasburg Road, Coatesville, to obtain building permits for a planned expansion.

However, James MacCombie, township engineer, advised supervisors to closely scrutinize preliminary development plans recently presented to the township Planning Commission by John Rock, Inc., a growing pallet manufacturing firm at 500 Independence Way, Coatesville.

MacCombie said the firm’s proposed new building would be close to homes on Lincoln Highway and Morris Lane, and could impact residents. Planning Commission member Simon Jessey said he agreed residents should have a chance to see the plans.

In other business, supervisors and police Chief Michael Hawley told residents township solicitor Max O’Keefe successfully won a court order preventing the owners of an alleged nuisance property at 7 Middle St. in Pomeroy from accessing the property until they obtain a permit to make repairs. They will be permitted to work on the property only during business hours.

Supervisors also formally adopted the International Property Maintenance Code, which they said will give the township more clout in dealing with problem properties.

