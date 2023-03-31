When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, March 21.

What happened: The board voted to use its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support local emergency services and complete a stream bank restoration project on the Mendenhall property near Route 41.

Background: The stream bank restoration project will help the township meet the requirements of the municipal separate storm sewer system. Municipalities that fall into the MS4 category because of location or population must find ways to reduce the amount of sediment going into the watershed. This location near Route 41 will help meet the ongoing requirements.

The cost: The township has received ARPA funds totaling $366,300. Of that amount, $136,500 is the expected base cost of the stream bank restoration project. The board is also giving $50,000 to the Christiana Community Ambulance Association, $50,000 to the Christiana Fire Company and $10,000 to the Bart Township Fire Company.

Why it’s important: The remaining $119,800 in ARPA funds will be used to cover any additional costs in the stream bank restoration project such as construction oversight, permits, etc. After the final expenses are paid, the remainder may be used for additional projects throughout the township.

Other happenings: Under bills, the township paid a $794 penalty to the IRS for employee tax filings for August through October of last year that were not paid on time. This was under the direction of the previous township manager.