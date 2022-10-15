Sadsbury Township building zonepic

Sadsbury Township offices, located at 7182 White Oak Road, Christiana.

 DEBBIE WYGENT | Correspondent

When: Sadsbury Township Supervisors meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Copies of the Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Plan were distributed to the board for review and potential action

Background: The regional comprehensive plan was created for the Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council by county planners with input from the townships and boroughs. Sadsbury is geographically a part of the plan; however, the supervisors did not participate in commenting on the plan.

The cost: The plan was prepared at no cost to the municipalities. If the supervisors choose to adopt the plan, they will have the cost of advertising that is a part of the ordinance approval process.

Why it’s important: The regional plan gives direction for future zoning, property use, resources, transportation needs and more.

What happens next: The supervisors will read the plan, which will also be made available to the township planning commission for review and comment. Should the supervisors choose to adopt the plan, a public hearing will be held as part of the adoption process.

Quotable: “If we’re doing this, is it going to be beneficial to the people? We can’t make it any harder on the residents,” Supervisor Robert Newlin said.

