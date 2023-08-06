When: Township board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: The board voted to move forward with an agreement for Christiana Borough Police Department to provide traffic enforcement on Upper Valley Road in the township.

Background: Sadsbury does not have a police department of its own, but the township has received continuing complaints of speeding on Upper Valley Road. To solve the problem, the township asked Christiana if its police could be hired for this limited service.

Why it’s important: Christiana police will be able to issue citations for traffic violations focusing on this road only.

The cost: The township will pay $85 per hour, for a maximum of 20 hours per month with the times of coverage set at the police department’s discretion.

What happens next: An agreement between the township and the borough will be reviewed before it is finalized.

Other happenings: The board discussed the upcoming sale of the township sewer system to Pennsylvania American Water. Supervisors predict a rate increase is likely to occur after the sale, so they have suggested the township authority reduce rates now to help users. Currently, residential rates average about $300 per quarter. The board is not sure if this request can be granted because the sale is under contract.