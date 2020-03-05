When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, March 3.
What happened: The state of, and future prospects for, the township sewer authority were discussed at the meeting after audience members raised questions over it.
Background: Last year, supervisors and the township manager joined the authority board to fill vacancies. Their top issues were income, expenses and management issues. They have since then resigned. The sewer authority board is now composed of Mitchell Moore, Sue Hutt and Tom Steckler with two vacancies remaining.
Why it’s important: The township has been providing services for the authority and contend that their costs are not being covered. Several audience members asked about rumors that the supervisor wants the authority to fail so it can be sold.
Quotable: “I’m of the opinion, unless this bickering and this fooling around stops, this thing is not going to turn around. Unless you get on a billing system, you get things straightened out, this thing is going to self-destruct. I really hope it gets straightened out,” Supervisor James Ranck said.
What happens next: A meeting between the supervisors and the authority is being scheduled.
Other happenings: After lively debate, the board voted 2-1 to pass a resolution in support of fair redistricting. Supervisor Eugene Lammey voted against the motion after expressing feelings that that the movement does not appear to be nonpartisan when the group’s supporters are examined.