When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: John Sly from Westwood EMS attended the meeting to let supervisors know that advanced life support service in the township is about to change.

Background: Basic life support and ambulance services are provided by area ambulance companies. When an emergency call may require a higher level of care — such as a cardiac event — a separate advanced life support unit is also dispatched. Tower Direct Medic 93, based in Parkesburg, serves about a third of the township with advanced life support service, with Lancaster EMS and Strasburg EMS covering the rest. Medic 93 will cease service on Sept. 1. At that time, Lancaster 911 will expand to Westwood EMS territory to cover that gap.

Why it’s important: Westwood EMS will be covering 19 additional municipalities starting Sept. 1. To do that, they are creating a new base in Sadsburyville, Chester County. According to Sly, startup costs connected with the new station are around $258,600. To help cover that cost, Westwood is asking municipalities in its new area to contribute 0.25 mills of their assessed property value.

The cost: The board voted to contribute the requested $25,000 based on 30% of the township’s assessed value. Westwood will be requesting that same amount annually going forward.

Ambulance service: Discussion of Christiana Ambulance was next on the agenda. The board has lost confidence in the management of the ambulance company. They site very limited service hours, operating cost exceeding income, grant opportunities that went unclaimed and a lack of transparency.

What happens next: The board voted unanimously to cease funding Christiana Ambulance at this time.

Quotable: “I would like to see an outside audit and full disclosure,” Supervisor Robert Newlin said.