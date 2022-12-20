Sadsbury Township building zonepic

Sadsbury Township offices, located at 7182 White Oak Road, Christiana.

 DEBBIE WYGENT | Correspondent

When: Sadsbury Twp. supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: The board noted that the draft budget was advertised Dec. 1 showing income of $940,291 and expenses of $834,520. No increase is expected in the current township tax rate of 0.776 mills.

Background: The budget process was delayed during the transition of office staff between the Nov. 7 resignation of township manager Michele Neckermann and the hiring of new secretary/treasurer Wendy Dettrey two weeks later.

Why it’s important: Public works — primarily roads and streets — is the largest expense category in the budget, totaling $253,678. This is followed by $221,304 for public safety, which includes code enforcement, emergency management and contributions to fire and ambulance companies that serve the municipality.

What happens next: A special meeting will be held Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. to adopt the final budget for 2023.

Other happenings: The board accepted the resignations of public works employee Greg Neckermann, part-time office worker Jeanette Kolb and township Zoning Hearing Board member Melanie Ritzman. Ritzman was replaced by the appointment of Doug Simmers as an alternate to the zoning board.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags