When: Sadsbury Twp. supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: The board noted that the draft budget was advertised Dec. 1 showing income of $940,291 and expenses of $834,520. No increase is expected in the current township tax rate of 0.776 mills.

Background: The budget process was delayed during the transition of office staff between the Nov. 7 resignation of township manager Michele Neckermann and the hiring of new secretary/treasurer Wendy Dettrey two weeks later.

Why it’s important: Public works — primarily roads and streets — is the largest expense category in the budget, totaling $253,678. This is followed by $221,304 for public safety, which includes code enforcement, emergency management and contributions to fire and ambulance companies that serve the municipality.

What happens next: A special meeting will be held Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. to adopt the final budget for 2023.

Other happenings: The board accepted the resignations of public works employee Greg Neckermann, part-time office worker Jeanette Kolb and township Zoning Hearing Board member Melanie Ritzman. Ritzman was replaced by the appointment of Doug Simmers as an alternate to the zoning board.