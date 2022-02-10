When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: The board received updates on a list of zoning violations and how they are being handled.

Background: Over recent months, township residents have come to the township supervisors’ meetings with complaints about zoning violations that affect the quality of life in their neighborhoods. The township has stepped up enforcement beginning with written notices, progressing through court action if necessary.

Enforcement: An injunction has been issued by the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, prohibiting use of a property at 1081 Simmontown Road because a sewage system was constructed without proper permits, and other violations. Property owner Samuel King asked the board for permission to hold one family event — an outdoor wedding and reception — at the site.

What happens next: The board did not take any final action at this meeting, but supervisors speculated that if they were to allow this single use, there would need to be a written agreement to confirm the sewage system will not be used. It would also have to stipulate the township is not giving up any rights concerning enforcement of any and all violations.

Other business: Meadowview subdivision resident Chris Marchese was at the meeting with concerns about stones coming off the road that was seal-coated last summer. He noted there are piles of stones at the ends of driveways and in lawns. Supervisor Robert Newlin replied by thanking Marchese for coming to the meeting and saying, “I think this board is always open to trying to resolve issues in the township,” he said.

Ambulance update: Stewart Dixon from Medic 93 let the board and audience know that although the ambulance service anticipates longer transport and turnaround times because of the closing of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals, it is still serving the area and has up to seven units available.