When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: The board adopted the 2022 budget as advertised, showing expenses of $891,318 in the general fund. There will be no increase to the current property tax rate of 0.776 mills. That equates to $77.60 for a property assessed at $100,000.

Why it’s important: One item in the current budget is the creation of a new township website, as approved in November by the supervisors. Website construction is in progress.

Other happenings: The township trail committee made a presentation to the board. For the new year, an Eagle Scout project is being planned to create a garden area for the trailhead in the township.

Citizen concerns: Residents have complained about a flag sales booth along Route 41 that is selling flags that are said to be in poor taste with some containing obscene language. While the supervisors share residents’ concerns, they are not sure if they can take any action.

What happens next: The township solicitor will be contacted to see if anything can be done. One suggestion was instituting a business license system.

Meeting schedule: The board will hold its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 3. In 2022, board meetings will be held the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., with a second meeting the third Wednesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. if needed.