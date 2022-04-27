When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: At the close of the meeting, supervisor N. Eugene Lammey brought up the idea of using The Lancaster Patriot, a conservative niche publication, for the township’s legal advertising. Board member Robert C. Newlin Jr. noted that he is a reader of The Patriot, and he was also interested in changing Sadsbury Township’s advertising from LNP | LancasterOnline to The Patriot.

Background: Supervisors in Little Britain Township, another southeastern Lancaster County municipality, also discussed switching legal notices from LNP | LancasterOnline to The Patriot to save on costs. They have tabled the idea pending further investigation of the legality of using The Patriot.

Quotable: “There’s some legal uncertainty, if you will. According to Josele (Cleary, the township solicitor) we can’t do it. According to their (The Patriot’s) attorney, we can,” Lammey said. Township Secretary Michele Neckermann stated in an email she asked Lammey if he talked to The Patriot’s solicitor, and he was going by what he had heard secondhand from others.

Why it’s important: Municipalities are required to publish notices of legal actions and meetings in a newspaper of general circulation so that residents can be informed and participate in local government. Public notices are governed by the Newspaper Advertising Act. The law limits public notice advertising to publications that meet the definition of “newspaper of general circulation.”

Political ideology: The Patriot, based in Mountville, is a weekly publication that openly promotes itself as being partial to a specific political ideology. The Patriot’s website identified its former editor-in-chief as Norman “Trey” Garrison. A white nationalist, Garrison encouraged violence against women and journalists and made overtly racist and antisemitic comments in a podcast series he hosted.

The cost: Lammey projected the township could cut its advertising costs almost in half if they could use The Patriot instead of LNP | LancasterOnline.

What happens next: Lammey suggested further investigation of the issue if Sadsbury Township cannot legally use The Patriot. He said the supervisors might try to support a change in legislation.

Other happenings: The supervisors voted 2-1, with Lammey opposed, to begin developing an ordinance to require all septic systems be pumped at least once every three years. A method for tracking pumping will also need to be created.