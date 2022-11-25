When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: The board appointed Wendy Dettrey as the township’s new secretary/treasurer and hired Megan Priddy as part-time office help.

Background: At the Nov. 1 board meeting, Township Manager Michele Neckermann and office assistant Jennifer Hamilton submitted resignations effective Nov. 7. Since then, Supervisor Eugene Lammey has been working in the township office.

Quotable: “I’d like to publicly thank Gene, who worked tirelessly in the office the last week and a half to keep our heads above water,” Supervisor Jeff Priddy said.

Why it’s important: Dettrey has been an administrative assistant at Manheim Township with 32 years’ experience in municipal government. Dettrey is also taking over Neckermann’s other duties, including open records officer, MS4 coordinator, pension administrator and Lancaster County tax collection board alternate.

The cost: Dettrey will be paid $27 per hour, with Priddy (who is the daughter of Supervisor Jeff Priddy) receiving $18 per hour.

What happens next: Dettrey starts work Monday, Nov. 21. Office hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other happenings: Approval of the 2023 budget was not included at this meeting but will take place in December.