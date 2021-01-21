When: Sadsbury Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: Township supervisors voted to instruct the solicitor to advertise their intent to engage an accounting firm to conduct the annual township audit required by the state.

Background: The township is bonded, but to the amount of its full available funds. To increase that bond to the $1.5 million level or more, bonding companies are asking for a certified public accountant to be involved in the annual audit. Township auditors are elected and authorized by state law to work at $10 per hour to a maximum of $1,000 to complete the annual audit and submit their findings to the Department of Community and Economic Development. Last year, the complexity of the audit took additional hours to complete by the deadline date.

Why it’s important: It is not unusual for municipalities to engage a professional firm to do this work instead of the elected auditors.

Quotable: “We’re responsible for the public money. I want a CPA firm to do it,” Supervisor James Ranck said.

The cost: The lowest quote for the annual audit from a professional firm is around $8,000. Other quotes ranged as high as $13,000.

What happens next: The elected auditors are still required to set salaries and make financial recommendations.

Other happenings: The board voted to pay the hours Township Manager Michele Neckermann spends on work for the township Sewer Authority as a way to reduce costs for the authority. The board is exploring the idea of selling the authority, which has debt of over $1 million.

Reorganization: This was the first meeting of the year following the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. Ranck continues as chair for this year, with Eugene Lammey continuing as vice chair. Jeffery Priddy rounds out the three-member board. Board of Supervisors meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. A second monthly meeting is held the third Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., but it may be canceled if there is no business to conduct.