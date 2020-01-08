Police officers from surrounding municipalities and family members on Jan. 6 filled the meeting room in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, to salute Michael Hawley, who was sworn in as the township's new police chief.
Hawley, an Air Force veteran and attorney, retired from the Haverford Police Department after 23 years. He replaces Gerald Ranck, who retired in December after a 50-year career as a local police officer and chief. Supervisors also promoted Ryan Barr from part-time to full-time officer.
Supervisors reorganized for 2020, making no other changes from the township's 2019 roster. Dave Reynolds will continue as chairman and John Moore as vice chairman. Linda Shank was reappointed as secretary; Tammy Russell, treasurer; Earl Taylor, roadmaster and emergency management supervisor; Lamb McErlane, P.C., township attorney; and MacCombie Engineers, township engineer and zoning officer.
Supervisors are looking for a new zoning hearing board member following Magdalena Salewski's resignation.
Reynolds said supervisors held a brief executive session for personnel matters and decided that citizens will now need to keep public comments to 2 minutes.
In other matters, supervisors gave preliminary final approval to Randy White of Sadsbury Associates to proceed with his Sadsbury Square Development plans. However, White must meet with Jamie MacCombie, township engineer, and comply with the landscaping plan conditions he and a landscape architect recommend for the new residential community.
Residents at the meeting who live near the new development complained that the developer plans to take out 14 mature trees. Supervisors told them they are in the way of the development plans, and White has the right to do so as long as he plants new trees as MacCombie prescribes.
White also plans to plant 491 shrubs, more than required, around the 84-unit development at the intersection of Route 30, Octorara Road and Blackberry Lane. Sadsbury Associates is using plans drawn under the township's older landscape ordinance. Since the firm will not likely plant as many trees as the ordinance requires, it must pay a fee in lieu of plantings. The figure will be determined by MacCombie.
Supervisors also granted Sadsbury Associates a waiver from the township's requirement to place athletic equipment in the development's open space, contingent upon a $54,626 voluntary contribution to the township.