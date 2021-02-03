Supervisors for Sadsbury Township in Chester County Feb. 2 unanimously gave conditional approval of preliminary plans for John Rock Inc. —one of the largest pallet manufacturing firms in the United States — to continue to grow.

The expansion plan gained approval with waivers involving stormwater management, lighting, landscaping, pallet storage and trash disposal and were recommended by the township planning commission and engineer MacCombie Engineering.

Supervisor Dave Reynolds said the township plans to keep a close eye on how any noise and lighting might affect the neighborhood surrounding the plant at 500 Independence Way, Coatesville.

“We don’t want it to affect the living conditions in the neighborhood,” Reynolds said.

John Rock’s expansion plan will return to the township for final approval following county review.

Supervisors also approved awarding a $48,045 bid to Uhrig Construction Co. to make alterations to the township building, separating the police department from the township office. The Gilbertson Group will be paid $7,500 for preparing bid documents, putting the project slightly over budget.

Simon Jessey of the township Planning Commission asked for guidance from supervisors about a meeting to solicit feedback from neighbors about a proposed Western Gateway District in the township. He said he would like to keep the meeting limited to 12 neighbors because of COVID-19 meeting restrictions.

Township solicitor Max O’Keefe said since the meeting will be run by two members each from the Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board, along with municipal planner Wayne Grafton, and is not a public meeting at which action is being taken, the meeting need not be advertised.

Raynolds, however, advised not barring anyone from the meeting to avoid the appearance of not being transparent. If many wish to attend, the meeting may be moved to a larger venue, he said.

In other matters supervisors: heard police Chief Michael Hawley congratulate Cpl. Larry Sipple in reporting the department had seized 58 guns and ammunition during a recent arrest; approved spending $5,650 for a new copier; agreed the supervisors would temporarily act as an appeals board for matters appealed under the Uniform Building Code and International Property Maintenance Code until a citizens board is formed; and appointed Reynolds and Supervisor John Moore deputy emergency management coordinators.