When: Supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Newly elected township supervisor Robert Newlin Jr., joined the three-person board, replacing Jim Ranke, who did not run for reelection. Jeff Priddy is now the board chair with Eugene Lammey as vice chair.

Appointments: Mark Deimler has been added as a sewage enforcement officer in addition to Len Spencer.

Other happenings: During the meeting, the board discussed a long list of ordinance violations that are being pursued. Because there are properties in violation due to a second dwelling not permitted, the township solicitor is being asked to write a letter to residents explaining the process that must be followed.

Meeting schedule change: Township meetings have been moved to the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. with a second meeting on the third Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., if needed.