When: Sadsbury Township supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Supervisor Jeff Priddy remains chairman with Eugene Lammey as vice-chairman. Robert Newlin completes the three-member board.

Salaries: Secretary Wendy Dettrey’s pay was increased from $27 per hour to $30 per hour. Noah Dejesse was made a full-time public works employee at $26 per hour.

Meetings: The supervisors' meeting schedule has changed for 2023 with regular meetings now held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. If a second monthly meeting is needed, it will be held the third Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Other happenings: Sadsbury Township Municipal Authority agreement was signed by Priddy for the sale of the sewer system.