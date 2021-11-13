When: Sadsbury supervisors meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: The board approved a preliminary 2022 budget with no tax increase planned at this time. The budget proposal shows projected expenses of $891,318 in the general fund.

Balancing the budget: Revenues fall short of expenses in the general fund, and the board plans to use $115,000 from the operating reserve to achieve a balanced budget.

Also: Township supervisors approved a separate budget for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received from the federal government.

Background: The township has already received ARPA funds of about $182,000 and expects to receive the same amount next year. There are limitations on how the money can be used, but at this point the guidelines are not totally clear.

How to spend it: At this point the board plans to use some of the ARPA money toward a required municipal separate storm sewer (MS4) project. Over $100,000 will be divided among the emergency service providers covering the township. Those emergency providers are Bart, Gap and Christiana fire companies and Christiana EMS.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for inspection prior to final adoptions at the Dec. 7 board meeting.

Other happenings: Under public comment, a resident of Mt. Pleasant Road brought up an ongoing problem with barking dogs, along with a complaint about multiple animal sheds and all kinds of livestock on a small 1-acre property which he equated to putting a miniature farm on a building lot. Several residents of Strasburg Road also complained about burning plastics at a property where businesses appear to be operating without permits.