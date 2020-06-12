Sadsbury Township in Chester County on June 9 unanimously approved spending $2,500 to join the Chester County Regional Emergency Response Team and $5,083 on riot gear for the township’s police department.

While township Treasurer Tammy Russell told supervisors during the remote meeting that neither expense was a line item in this year’s budget, police Chief Michael Hawley said he wants to have the equipment so his officers would be prepared.

Hawley reported his department successfully monitored a peaceful protest June 4 in honor of George Floyd in neighboring Coatesville city. He said he hopes need for the riot gear doesn’t arise.

“We remain vigilant,” Hawley said.

The riot gear includes helmets, face and gas masks, fogging containers and batons. Hawley told supervisors he thinks riot gear is more important than body cameras — a previously approved purchase the department is delaying for now.

Neither Hawley nor supervisors responded to a reporter’s emailed question about what steps the township and police department are taking to prevent police brutality.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sadsbury Township is one of 27 municipalities participating in the response team. Township solicitor Max O'Keefe cautioned he doesn't think it's clear how the team "forms and operates." He also said that in case of a lawsuit, every municipality could become a defendant even if the case doesn't specifically involve the municipality.

Hawley said a large policing incident could cost the township as much as $30,000, so he views the $2,500 membership fee as an insurance policy. The officer assigned to the team also will receive $7,000 in riot gear equipment, Hawley said.

"It's in our best interests to get your guys geared up," Supervisor Dave Reynolds said.

Supervisor John Moore was out of town and didn't attend the meeting.

In other business, supervisors approved an agreement giving developers of the Sadsbury Commons Shopping Center a $3.1 million credit to build a connector road from Route 30 to Route 10 and the shopping center. O’Keefe said the agreement was a formality since township planners and supervisors had agreed to the road some years ago.