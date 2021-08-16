When: Sadsbury supervisors meeting, Aug, 3.

What happened: The board voted to set a deadline for requests to be placed on all meeting agendas. Agenda items must be received by the township no later than the Wednesday of the week prior to the meeting date. This will allow time for the item to be added to the agenda, and to prepare information if necessary.

Background: Act 65 changes to the Sunshine Law, taking affect Sept. 1, require agendas to be posted at least 24 hours before any government meeting. This applies to planning commission, committee, zoning hearing board and authority meetings as well as the board of supervisors meetings. The agenda must be posted at the meeting location and on the township website if one exists.

Why it’s important: Under new regulations, with the exception of emergencies, the board may only take action on items that address policy changes or spending if they are on the posted agenda. Public comment and discussion are not restricted.

What happens next: The township’s current website is not able to handle additional postings. Township Manager Michele Neckermann was directed to look into updating the website.

Quotable: “It’s part of moving into the 21st century,” Supervisor Jeff Priddy said.

Other happenings: A large contingent of Amish residents attended the meeting to express concerns about communication problems between residents and the township. In particular, they feel they are being given conflicting information when they come in with a question or a permit application.